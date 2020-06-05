Trump's manufactured war zone doesn't resemble what's happening in most of America

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 18:00 Hits: 2

Donald Trump is now living in a cocoon. But it's not simply the delusional bubble his brain is constantly immersed in, it's a massive rectangle of nearly two miles of metal fencing cordoning off the White House from any shred of reality that might infiltrate it.

The fortification now expands the entire perimeter of the People's House beyond Pennsylvania Ave. to the other side of Lafayette Park, where fencing has been added to parts of H and 16th Streets NW in order to choke off both pedestrian and vehicular traffic. New fencing also extends down 17th Street NW past the Eisenhower Executive Office Building to Constitution Ave.

Trump, who seems to have lived most of his adult life in a state of heightened paranoia, has finally erected a physical tribute to his victimhood—a fortress to keep his perceived enemies, such as Monday night's peaceful throng of protesters, at bay.

Attorney General William Barr has been more than happy to oblige Trump's fantasies, ordering the violent show of force against peaceful assembly outside the White House and "flooding the zone" with an armed, unmarked battalion of random federal troops in the District of Columbia.

None of this warmongering is by accident. It's ripped straight out of the playbook of autocratic regimes and is fully intended to convince Americans that the nation's capital has turned into a war zone, that protesters are out of control, the White House is under siege, and the commander in chief is reclaiming the streets of America.

But that's not what's happening. Just like Trump hoisting a Bible over his head was pure stagecraft (as cringeworthy and poorly executed as it was), so is the amassing of unidentifiable federal troops in fatigues and riot gear.

In fact, the scenes of actual protest in D.C. ever since Barr's unwarranted Monday massacre don't resemble the fraught images that Trump and his allies are trying to advance. They are also a complete distraction from all of the truly positive and heartwarming moments that have emerged from the around the country this week, particularly before police began rioting against protesters Thursday night.

In short, Trump's reality is not America's reality. He and most Republican lawmakers have sealed themselves off from the conversation the rest of the nation—in all its diversity—is having about race and reform and solidarity.

As former president Barack Obama remarked about the diversity of the crowds we are witnessing from big cities to small town America, "You look at those protests, and that was a far more representative cross-section of America out on the streets, peacefully protesting, and who felt moved to do something because of the injustices that they had seen. That didn't exist back in the 1960s, that kind of broad coalition."

As former Defense Secretary James Mattis wrote, "The protests are defined by tens of thousands of people of conscience who are insisting that we live up to our values—our values as people and our values as a nation." Mattis called protesters' search for equal justice under the law a "wholesome and unifying demand."

Indeed, much of the imagery from across the country is a study in solidarity, rather than the division and mayhem Trump and Barr are trying to imprint on America. What follows are several recent pictures from the streets of D.C. followed by a collection of protest images from around the country. Some of the things are not like the others.

Washington D.C.

June 4, new fencing around the perimeter of Lafayette Square Park.

President Trump pumps his fist as he walks between lines of riot police in Lafayette Park across from the White House while walking to St John's Church for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests. More photos from Washington: https://t.co/latl1eCZTE Ã°Â�Â�Â· @tombrennerphotopic.twitter.com/qlkVltyXKR June 2, 2020

I canÃ¢Â�Â�t recall ever seeing a convoy of military troops arriving at the White House in my lifetime. Does anyone know when was the last time troops were deployed to the White House? pic.twitter.com/KJJ2C2M80P June 1, 2020

June 3, Washington D.C. at 16th Street and I NW (White House in the backdrop)

June 1, Washington D.C.

June 1, Washington D.C. near Lafayette Square Park

They keep boosting their numbers. The episcopal diocese of Washington is holding a vigil here at 16th and I with around a hundred people. TheyÃ¢Â�Â�re sure bringing in a lot of extra boots to watch over an event led by clergy. pic.twitter.com/w0sHRmUgmp June 3, 2020

there is an absolutely insane procession of military police leaving the white house and heading down 15th and I. pic.twitter.com/J1qTASKcDI June 4, 2020

Update: A massive addition of fencing appears to have taken place since I was last here. Fencing starts just after F St along 17th and runs all the way to Constitution. The presidentÃ¢Â�Â�s residence is now cocooned in a massive rectangle of fencing. https://t.co/QMokDiDkny June 4, 2020

Here’s the D.C. they’re not showing:

FULL ON CONCERT!!! He just sang Ã¢Â�Â�Lean On MeÃ¢Â�Â� and the entire crowd had their lights up and was singing along. The focus is no longer on the cops and is on the community now. This is PEACEFUL!! #washingtondcprotest#blacklivesmatter@wusa9@DMVBlackLives@PoPvillepic.twitter.com/WepCzq544B June 4, 2020

The rest of America:

LA out and dancing. How we do pic.twitter.com/WplhbrWYu6 June 2, 2020

While smoke bombs go off at the #MIAMIPROTEST, at the Coral Gables #GeorgeFloydprotest earlier today, police take a knee in solidarity. Photo by @SunSentinel's Mike Stocker: pic.twitter.com/yMHnMXuQYG May 31, 2020

WATCH - Once again, thousands of protesters are laying on the Burnside Bridge with their hands behind their back. It's the fifth day of protests in the City of Portland #LiveOnK2pic.twitter.com/nLvO9Ezzam June 3, 2020

Amazing scene unfolding in Flint, Twp, Michigan. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has joined protesters in a peaceful march. Read More: https://t.co/4ioyUnymNv@MichStatePolice@GovWhitmerpic.twitter.com/nMCVuXQ0TZ May 31, 2020

Yesterday Missouri football players marched from campus to courthouse, knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd, then 62 of them registered to vote. This is how change happens pic.twitter.com/VvYEF7I3VP June 4, 2020

irvine has a 1.86% black population and today hundreds of people came out. it was a peaceful protest cause there was no police brutality. we listened to black voices as they shared their experiences which we should be doing everyday. use your voice & be an ally #BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/31ku7wrMkk June 4, 2020

THANK YOU to eeveryone that came out to protest in Clark, NJ today! You guys have no idea how much today meant to me. IÃ¢Â�Â�m glad a peaceful protest took place & voices were heard! But do NOT think it was the last protest.There will be more until a CHANGE is made! #BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/ZZtJ8rikgi June 5, 2020

Harrison, Arkansas is where the headquarters of the Knights of the Klu Klux Klan is located and where the nation direction Thomas Robb lives. I was born and raised in the state of Arkansas and to see a protest for #blacklivesmatter speaks volumeÃ¢Â�Â¼Ã¯Â¸Â� https://t.co/XBTOFeNs2W June 5, 2020

Peaceful protest in Harrison, Arkansas last night, in the face of members of the community with assault rifles across the street (Ã¢Â�Â�to keep the peace and protect property Ã¢Â�Â�) and the Grand Wizard of the KKK taking pictures of them. #BlackLivesMatter#JusticeForGeorgeFloydpic.twitter.com/nFN86rkeNg June 5, 2020

The entire crowd took a knee with a moment of silence. This was powerful, and we were 100% peaceful without incident day 4 this week in PHX #BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/u6IrrurQBm June 5, 2020

