The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Watch: Police Pepper-Spray Black Filmmaker in Face at Peaceful Protest Medics Help Him Survive

Category: World Hits: 2

As the nationwide uprising in defense of Black lives continues, demonstrators are recording videos of police brutality on the streets. We speak with Chris Frierson, an African American documentary filmmaker and cameraman who was filming a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York, when police moved in on demonstrators. As Frierson filmed, police pepper-sprayed him directly in the face. Chris kept on filming as he struggled to the sidewalk crying in agony from the pain. Within seconds, someone took his arm and guided him to volunteer medics who came to his aid. We air his footage and speak about the incident.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/5/chris_frierson_filmmaker_pepper_sprayed

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version