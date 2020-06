Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 22:56 Hits: 2

Facebook says it has begun to label state-controlled media organizations such as Russia’s Sputnik, Iran’s Press TV, and China’s Xinhua News so that people know whether the content they read is coming from an entity that may be under the influence of a state.

