Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 04:07 Hits: 2

Two Buffalo, New York, police officers were suspended without pay on Thursday after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground, as protests over the police killing of George Floyd continued into their tenth night.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200605-video-shows-police-in-buffalo-new-york-shoving-elderly-man-to-ground