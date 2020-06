Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 07:23 Hits: 3

The Covid-19 pandemic is now "under control" in France, the head of the government's scientific advisory council said Friday, as the country cautiously lifts a lockdown imposed in March.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200605-covid-19-pandemic-under-control-in-france-government-adviser-says