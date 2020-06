Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 08:39 Hits: 3

TUNIS (Reuters) - Forces loyal to Libya's internationally recognised government said on Friday they had entered Tarhouna, the last major stronghold of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar near Tripoli, capping the sudden collapse of his 14-month offensive.

