Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 08:40 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR:The global rubber demand is expected to return to positive growth in June 2020 with the expectations of natural rubber consumption growing 0.4 per cent after declining in April (-23.1 per cent) and May 2020 (-10.1 per cent).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2020/06/05/rubber-demand-expected-to-return-to-positive-growth-in-june