Collins wants to help people out of COVID-19 poverty, but not so much that their lives are better

Of all the Republican senators who don't think the American workforce deserves nice things, you just know who has to be the worst. Yep, Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins. Always fence-sitting, Collins looks for the "just right" position: how to not look like the rest of her mouth-breathing conference, but also not let them think she's going soft on the serves. She says people should be getting some enhanced unemployment, but not enough to make their lives better. Literally.

"We should make people whole, but they should not be better off not working than working," she said. Because, you know, all the lazy bums and welfare queens out there who would rather sponge off of the government than do real honest jobs. In other words: "They should not be better off than living in the poverty they were in before."

Those workers are going to have claw their way out of the massive holes the botched coronavirus response Donald Trump and his enablers like Collins dug for them.

