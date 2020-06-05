Watch thousands of peaceful demonstrators lie down on Burnside Bridge in powerful protest

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 01:55 Hits: 5

As cities across the nation participate in protests for justice for George Floyd, people in Portland, Oregon have shown up in an especially moving way. Thousands of peaceful protesters in Portland again laid down on the Burnside Bridge for nine minutes with their hands on their backs, as reported by local outlet KATU 2. Protesters did this on both Monday and Tuesday evening. The Williamette Week reports that protesters chanted Breonna Taylor’s name in addition to Floyd’s. Images and videos from the scene are truly moving.

