Meghan McCain tells the world her neighborhood is a war zone, neighbor calls bulls@#t

Early Tuesday morning, trust fund mediocrity Meghan McCain decided to write her faux observations of the world around her. Responding to another night of police escalations of violence against protesters, McCain wrote: “My neighborhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone. DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this.”

Just terrible. It sounds like a war zone in front of Meghan McCain’s home. It’s funny because up until this point I assumed Ms. McCain lived in a more tony area of the city. It turns out I was right as Kristen Bartlett, a co-head writer on Samantha Bee’s late night program, pointed out in response: “Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine.” [Place your crying laughing emoji here.] But the world was not done with Meghan McCain’s disingenuous pearl clutching, and they let her know they weren’t buying what she was selling.

To be fair, Meghan McCain didn't actually walk outside to make that assessment. She just read about it in this blog called The Federalist.

Meghan McCain wins this year's Laura Ingraham Profiles in Hyperbole Award.

Meghan MCCain being more outraged at the destruction of property than the senseless killing of people of color in this country shows the disconnect between so many whites and everyone else. To some whites it's all about aesthetics. While others live in the real world

Meghan Mccain bravely walking 3 blocks to pickup her sweetgreen order

It’s important to remember that people like McCain have been playing a certain kind of game for a few years now. Everyone does it their own way. For example, David Brooks pretends to be rational and erudite and empathetic while he diagnoses a problem, and then a day or two later he writes some bizarre screed attempting to pass blame along elsewhere. McCain, a few days ago on The View, correctly called the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police a “murder.” But people protesting injustices that continue to take place after hundreds of years, while 40-plus million people are out of work and our federal government’s response is to hover Black Hawk helicopters over the heads of peaceful protesters, and those protesters being fed up with it all … is a bridge too far for Meghan McCain.

You should have seen Hanoi after one of your father's bombing raids...

