Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020

Human Rights Watch (HRW) is urging Kyrgyz authorities to lift the two-month house arrest order imposed on human rights defender Kamiljan Ruziev, drop all “bogus” charges against him, and probe allegations that security services have threatened him.

