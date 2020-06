Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 16:22 Hits: 4

Russian authorities have arrested the head of one of the units of a thermal power plant in Siberia after 20,000 tons of diesel fuel spilled from the facility above the Arctic Circle, seeping into the soil, two rivers, and a lake downstream.

