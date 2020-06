Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 17:22 Hits: 4

A court in Kyiv has ruled that former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko can be brought by force to the offices of the State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) after he twice ignored a summons last month.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukrainian-court-rules-force-can-be-used-to-bring-poroshenko-in-for-questioning/30653234.html