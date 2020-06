Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 15:09 Hits: 3

The secretary of the U.S. Army was forced to come out and remind soldiers that even if they’re called up supplement police forces in cities around the U.S. that they…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/secretary-of-the-army-reminds-soldiers-that-they-swore-an-oath-to-uphold-the-constitution-including-the-right-of-the-people-to-peacefully-assemble/