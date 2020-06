Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 17:17 Hits: 3

With many U.S. cities having suffered civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, President Donald Trump has called for the use of active-duty military…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/retired-marine-corps-general-trumps-illiberal-threat-to-use-military-troops-against-us-citizens-may-signal-the-end-of-the-american-experiment/