Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 16:51 Hits: 4

The EU and China have postponed a hotly anticipated summit, blaming COVID-19. But with infections down, the economy reopening, and China under fire over its clampdown on Hong Kong — is that the pandemic the real reason?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-china-summit-what-really-happened/a-53688837?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf