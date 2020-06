Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 16:55 Hits: 3

The border between Ethiopia and Sudan is the scene of occasional fighting. Recent deadly skirmishes could however complicate matters between the two countries.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-s-behind-the-ethiopia-sudan-border-row/a-53684414?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf