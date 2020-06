Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 13:50 Hits: 3

Libya’s UN-recognised unity government said Thursday that it was back in full control of the capital and its suburbs after more than a year of fighting off an offensive by eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200604-libya-s-unity-government-claims-full-control-of-capital-tripoli