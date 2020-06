Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 14:48 Hits: 4

Last August, the United States marked 400 years since the first Africans arrived in the Americas as slaves. But 264 years of slavery followed by a century of Jim Crow laws perpetuating racial segregation left an indelible mark on US civilization.

