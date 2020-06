Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 17:24 Hits: 4

DAKAR (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea is "severely affected" by the coronavirus, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Africa head said on Thursday, as its representative in the country was told to leave.

