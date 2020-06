Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 17:37 Hits: 4

LONDON (Reuters) - The GAVI vaccines alliance said on Thursday it had raised $8.8 billion from international donor governments, companies and philanthropic foundations to fund its immunisation programmes through to 2025.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/05/vaccines-group-raises-88-billion-for-immunisation-plans-for-poor-countries