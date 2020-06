Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 15:37 Hits: 4

Derek Chauvin, the police officer who pinned George Floyd to the ground, has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other police officers at the scene have also been charged. Minnesota's governor said this is the moment to "fix this systematic issue."

