Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 15:19 Hits: 4

Deliberately infecting healthy human volunteers with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in order to test the efficacy of potential COVID-19 vaccines is unnecessary, uninformative, and unethical. And it risks destroying trust in the integrity of science and medicine for generations to come.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-vaccine-trials-innecessary-uninfomative-unethical-by-william-a-haseltine-2020-06