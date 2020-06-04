The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tamika Mallory: Nationwide Uprising Against State Violence Shows People Have Reached Breaking Point

As Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison files charges against all four Minneapolis police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd, a mass uprising against police brutality continues. “At this point, we’re looking at a nation and a world that has decided that what we saw happen on camera … is no longer acceptable, and we cannot continue to meet and ask and cry and beg for change. People have taken to the streets to demand change,” says Tamika Mallory, former national co-chair of the 2017 Women’s March.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/4/tamika_mallory_george_floyd_protests

