The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor Was Killed by Police in March. Why Haven't the Officers Faced Charges?

Category: World Hits: 4

We go to Louisville, where protesters are calling for charges against the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old African American woman who was an emergency room technician treating COVID patients and was shot to death by police inside her own apartment in March. This comes as the National Guard fired shots at a crowd of protesters on Monday, killing David McAtee, a local barbecue restaurant owner who regularly gave police officers free meals. We speak with Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of Louisville Urban League.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/4/sadiqa_reynolds_breonna_taylor

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version