Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 00:10 Hits: 3

Let us pretend, for the sake of argument, that all of the other terrible things that Donald Trump has done during his presidency never happened: the persecution of immigrants and handouts to the wealthy,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/the-science-is-clear-trumps-handling-of-the-pandemic-was-disastrous/