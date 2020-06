Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 07:38 Hits: 11

People in Hong Kong will hold an annual vigil in memory of the bloody crackdown by Chinese troops from home this year amid coronavirus restrictions. Critics fear China is trying to curtail the city-state’s independence.

