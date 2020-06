Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 04:18 Hits: 9

US protesters welcomed new charges brought Wednesday against Minneapolis officers in the killing of African American man George Floyd -- but thousands still marched in cities across the country for a ninth straight night, chanting against racism and police brutality.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200604-us-protesters-welcome-new-charges-in-floyd-killing-but-stay-out-on-the-streets