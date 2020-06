Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 06:11 Hits: 5

From an empty movie theater in Paris, organizers of the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday announced the films that would have played at there in May had it not been canceled by the pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200604-cannes-annnounces-line-up-for-festival-cancelled-by-covid