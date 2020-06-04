Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 08:44 Hits: 6

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Harvard University professor Cornel West said the protest movement unleashed by the killing of George Floyd had brought America to a "turning point". He said he was elated by the quantity, the intensity and the diversity of the protests, noting that it had brought people together from every ethnic and religious background. West said the choice was now either the ushering in of "non-violent revolution" to address systemic racism, or the "American fascism" championed by Donald Trump, warning that Trump was playing the race card in order to ignite strife.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20200604-george-floyd-protests-america-is-at-a-turning-point-philosopher-cornel-west-says