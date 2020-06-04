The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

George Floyd protests: America is at a 'turning point', philosopher Cornel West says

Category: World Hits: 6

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Harvard University professor Cornel West said the protest movement unleashed by the killing of George Floyd had brought America to a "turning point". He said he was elated by the quantity, the intensity and the diversity of the protests, noting that it had brought people together from every ethnic and religious background. West said the choice was now either the ushering in of "non-violent revolution" to address systemic racism, or the "American fascism" championed by Donald Trump, warning that Trump was playing the race card in order to ignite strife.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20200604-george-floyd-protests-america-is-at-a-turning-point-philosopher-cornel-west-says

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version