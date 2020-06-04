Lawsuit: Minneapolis police ruthlessly attacked journalists at George Floyd protest

Category: World Hits: 4
A journalist shot in the face with a rubber bullet is now the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit against Minneapolis state and local police, according to the suit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Minnesota Wednesday. Jared Goyette is one of several journalists Minneapolis police attacked at protests for George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after a now-fired white cop kneeled on his neck more than eight minutes, several viral videos show.
“When law enforcement officers target members of the press with impunity, they strike at the root of our democracy,” the ACLU of Minnesota said in a news release. “Law enforcement officers who perpetrate these abuses must be held accountable for their actions to the fullest extent of the law.”
Goyette repeatedly told police he was a journalist before he was injured, as was the case in several viral videos showing reporters targeted by police in Minneapolis. The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker said on Tuesday it has tracked 211 "press freedom violations" since protests started last week,
“Over the past week, the Minneapolis Police and the Minnesota State Patrol have tear-gassed, pepper-sprayed, shot in the face with rubber bullets, arrested without cause, and threatened journalists at gunpoint, all after these journalists identified themselves and were otherwise clearly engaged in their reporting duties,” attorneys alleged in the lawsuit. “These are not isolated incidents.”
CLICK HERE to support organizations that are fighting every day for racial justice.
RELATED: 'I am permanently blind in my left eye': Police target reporters covering George Floyd protests
RELATED: More than 4,000 people arrested in police rampage during George Floyd protests
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1950190