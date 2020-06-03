Florida Man Donald Trump registered to vote in Florida using an out-of-state address

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 18:01 Hits: 7

What a dumbass. The Washington Post is now reporting that Trump “originally” tried to register to vote in Florida using—wait for it—an out-of-state address.

He registered to vote in the state while claiming his legal residence was 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, the address of the White House. The idiot tried to register to vote in Florida while claiming he legally didn’t live there.

It apparently took a month to get it straightened out so he could tell the right lie, that now he “legally” lives at his coronavirus-infested Florida for-profit golf and corruption club. No word on why Bill Barr or state officials didn’t arrest him immediately for voter fraud, though.

