A parade of cowardice: Watch one Republican senator after another run from questions about Trump

Just weeks after Republicans senators howled about the ”tyranny” of government overreach because they couldn’t get a haircut during a pandemic that has killed 108,000 Americans (and counting), they suddenly can’t find any words about Donald Trump using federal police to attack peaceful protesters in front of the White House for a campaign photo op.

MSNBC reporter Kasie Hunt asked senators one-by-one for reaction to the Trump-ordered violence on protesters and one by one, they slithered away. You can see a full list of their responses here, but below is a video that really sums up their reaction: cowardice and indifference.

Wow. This clip of MSNBC asking GOP senators if what the president did last night clearing the protestors was appropriate is something else. pic.twitter.com/TSBW82C4rb June 3, 2020

Nobody is asking these folks to do anything more than offer the weakest of statements saying they stand behind American principles of free speech and free protest and they can’t even do that. Their silence is complicity and the Republican party is no more. Donald Trump, with the help of Fox News, Alex Jones, and the darkest corners of right-wing extremism online have extinguished whatever small burning embers of unity and morality it once had.

CLICK HERE to support organizations that are fighting every day for racial justice.

