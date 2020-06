Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 15:45 Hits: 2

AMSTERDAM: The Dutch government intends to cull the mink at farms where animals have been infected with the coronavirus, broadcaster RTL reported on Wednesday (Jun 3). A Dutch government source confirmed the report was accurate, but she could not say more until the details and reasoning have been ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/netherlands-cull-mink-farms-covid-19-coronavirus-12800088