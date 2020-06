Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 15:47 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jun 3) said it is "common sense" to bring Russia back into the G7, despite Moscow's expulsion from the club after invading part of Ukraine. Speaking to Fox News radio, Trump said that the G7 countries - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-says-common-sense-for-russia-to-rejoin-g7-12801126