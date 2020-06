Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 15:40 Hits: 2

Facing the flood of protests, legislators are renewing stalled efforts from 2014 to reform police training programs and regulate use of force. In the past, police unions have objected to law enforcement reforms.

