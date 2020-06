Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 14:29 Hits: 2

The poorest countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America are facing pandemic-induced economic and public-health emergencies that demand immediate action. G20 leaders therefore must agree now on measures to prevent the current recession from deepening, and to mitigate its impact on the world’s most vulnerable people.

