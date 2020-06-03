The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Public Education Job Losses in April Are Already Greater Than in All of the Great Recession

Category: World Hits: 2

Elise Gould
State and local government austerity in the aftermath of the great recession contributed to a significant shortfall in employment in public K–12 school systems, a shortfall that continued through 2019. (Photo: WDRB/screenshot)

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/06/03/public-education-job-losses-april-are-already-greater-all-great-recession?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version