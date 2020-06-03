Remembering Big Floyd : Houston Friends of George Floyd Describe Him as a Man of Peace

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 12:17 Hits: 2

As historic protests against police brutality continue nationwide, we go to Houston, Texas, the longtime home of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police last week. More than 60,000 people took to the streets Tuesday to honor his memory. We hear Floyd in his own words and speak to two of his friends about his work mentoring young men in one of the city’s historically Black communities, the Third Ward. He was “already preaching peace, love, God, unity, advocating against gun violence,” says Corey Paul, Houston hip-hop artist and entrepreneur, who ministered with Floyd alongside Patrick “P.T.” Ngwolo, pastor of the church Resurrection Houston.

