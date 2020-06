Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 00:08 Hits: 2

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska was a notable critic of Donald Trump before he became much quieter — apparently realizing he needed the president’s support to keep his job.…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/the-police-are-the-rioters-and-the-president-is-the-looter/