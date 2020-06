Category: World Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 20:37 Hits: 0

An autopsy commissioned for George Floyd’s family found that he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression when a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes and ignored his cries of distress, the family’s attorneys said Monday.

