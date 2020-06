Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 19:15 Hits: 3

France's Covid-19 death toll rose by more than 100 for the first time in 13 days on Tuesday, as the country enacts a new easing of lockdown measures.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200602-covid-19-france-records-more-than-100-new-deaths-as-country-s-lockdown-eases