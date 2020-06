Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 09:25 Hits: 4

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will lift a travel ban for European Union member states plus Britain, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland from 15 June as long as there are no entry bans or large-scale lockdowns in those countries, the foreign minister said.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/03/germany-to-lift-travel-ban-for-eu-schengen-countries-and-uk-from-june-15