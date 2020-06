Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 08:32 Hits: 4

Small crowds at sporting events may be possible in the near future, Australia's deputy chief medical officer said on Wednesday, citing successful efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-mulls-return-of-crowds-to-sporting-stadiums-as-covid-19-cases-slow-12799752