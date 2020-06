Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 08:34 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: Former president George W Bush called on the US on Tuesday (Jun 3) to take a hard look at its "tragic failures", citing racial injustice in America in a statement addressing protests which have roiled the country over the past week. "It remains a shocking failure that many African ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/george-floyd-protests-us-bush-donald-trump-12798472