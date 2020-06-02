A Declaration of War Against Americans : Trump Threatens to Deploy Military to Quell Protests

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 12:13 Hits: 0

As a historic week-long uprising against police violence continues and curfews are in place across the United States, President Trump has declared himself “the president of law and order” and threatened to send thousands of heavily armed soldiers into the streets. “President Trump’s speech almost amounted to a declaration of war against Americans,” says Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. We also speak with William Arkin, longtime reporter on the military, who notes Trump is getting “no pushback” from Defense Department officials.

