Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 13:09 Hits: 1

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev will visit the eastern region of Ferghana following ethnic clashes near the country's Sokh exclave within Kyrgyzstan's Batken region, Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov says.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/uzbek-president-to-visit-eastern-region-following-ethnic-clashes/30648754.html