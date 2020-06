Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 17:28 Hits: 2

The Taliban still maintains close ties with the Al-Qaeda terrorist network, despite signing a peace deal with the United States in which they committed to fight militant groups, a new United Nations report said.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/un-monitors-taliban-maintains-close-ties-with-al-qaeda-despite-peace-deal-with-u-s-/30649078.html