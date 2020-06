Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 17:44 Hits: 2

As the coronavirus pandemic is expected to worsen the bloc's shortage in medicines, Brussels is finding ways to "ensure access for its population." Antibiotics, cancer medicines and vaccines are already in low-supply.

