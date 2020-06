Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 18:00 Hits: 3

International donors promised $1.35 billion in humanitarian aid to Yemen on Tuesday, United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock told a pledging conference to help the war-torn country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200602-un-donor-nations-pledge-1-35-billion-in-aid-for-war-ravaged-covid-hit-yemen